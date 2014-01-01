The team behind Teebee is a group of design and toy enthusiasts: Lasse Johansen (CEO & co-founder) Jens Ellegaard (co-founder), Michael Moncur (co-founder) Mads Spur-Mortensen (co-founder) Morten Lerstrup Pedersen (design engineer) Simon Takatomi (graphic designer) Nikolai Ketels and Alexander Ritzau (chief executive interns).

Tablebox ApS is the company behind Teebee. Tablebox is creating innovative and user-friendly solutions in cardboard for the food and beverage industry.