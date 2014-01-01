Check out the Teebee Movie

The perfect travel companion

What is a Teebee?

Teebee makes travelling with kids fun. No more pacifying with tablets, the teebee fits with Lego®, Mega Bloks, Kreo and all other creative toys.

Perfect

in the car or plane

Hours of play

Ideal for food

Easy to carry

Teebee Color Lineup

Teebee Faces

Teebee comes with a sheet of awesome stickers.

Follow Teebee

Like us on Facebook, Twitter and sign up for the newsletter to ensure that you are invited for the exclusive prelaunch with early bird offers*

Sign up for Teebee Newsletter

Team Behind Teebee

The team behind Teebee is a group of design and toy enthusiasts: Lasse Johansen (CEO & co-founder) Jens Ellegaard (co-founder), Michael Moncur (co-founder) Mads Spur-Mortensen (co-founder) Morten Lerstrup Pedersen (design engineer) Simon Takatomi (graphic designer) Nikolai Ketels and Alexander Ritzau (chief executive interns).

Tablebox ApS is the company behind Teebee. Tablebox is creating innovative and user-friendly solutions in cardboard for the food and beverage industry.

Contact us

For all inquiries regarding media, press and bloggers please contact:

Michael Moncur

michael@teebeebox.com

 

For other inquiries please contact:

info@teebeebox.com

Presskit

Go to the campaign

Support my Crowdfunding on Indiegogo

Buy now

*Patent pending no. EP 14725664.8, US 14/892,564, CA 2,912,976, CN 201480041521X, IN 7765/CHENP/2015, JP 2016-514326, AU 2014270638, RU 2015154728 - All based on PCT/EP2014/059635

 

Contact: info@teebeebox.com

 

All rights reserved - Tablebox ApS - VAT no. 35206094  - www.tablebox.com

Perfect

in the car or plane

Ideal for food

Easy to carry

Hours of play

Buy now

Support my Crowdfunding on Indiegogo

Ideal for food

Perfect

in the car or plane

Hours of play

Easy to carry